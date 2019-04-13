Here are the latest planning applications in Portsmouth, Havant, Fareham and Gosport

Here are the latest planning applications in your area.
Havant Borough Council
Denmead: Construction of panel fencing and trellis behind an existing property at 20 Martin Avenue; Mr C Oliver.
Bedhampton: Construction of a 3.2m-high single-storey development extending 4.5m behind an existing property at 26 Ingledene Close; Mr Copeland.
Hart Plain: Conversion of an existing garage to living accommodation at 9 Chesterton Gardens; Mr R Hathaway
Portsmouth City Council
Hilsea: Construction of second floor above existing garage for use as annex at 358 London Road; Mr M Nobes.
Baffins: Construction of single-storey rear extension 43 Stanley Avenue; Mr Greg Brown.
St Jude: Retention of ground floor shop and one bedroom flat; conversion of existing first floor flat to form two one-bedroom flats; hip to gable roof extension with dormer to provide second floor one-bedroom flat at 4 Albert Road; Ms Burton.
Cosham: Construction of single-storey rear extension at 17 Walberton Avenue; Mr P Butler.
Fareham Borough Council
Sarisbury: Change of use of part of the garage for beauty therapy purposes at 11 Caspian Close; Mr Banfield.
Warsash: Demolition of John Thorneycroft building and connected substation & estates building at Warsash Maritime Academy, Newtown Road; Solent University
Fareham East: Class O change of use from B1 offices to six C3 dwellinghouses at 24 West Street; First Regency Security.
Gosport Borough Council
Brockhurst: Construction of two-storey side extension at 1 Redhouse Park Gardens; Mr C Edney.
Christchurch: Construction of single-storey rear extension at 124 Queens Road; Mrs Jan Irwin.
Peel Common: Construction of two-storey rear extension at 23 Rowner Lane; Mr Ben Small.