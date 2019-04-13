Here are the latest planning applications in Portsmouth, Havant, Fareham and Gosport

Have your say

Here are the latest planning applications in your area.

Havant Borough Council

Denmead: Construction of panel fencing and trellis behind an existing property at 20 Martin Avenue; Mr C Oliver.

Bedhampton: Construction of a 3.2m-high single-storey development extending 4.5m behind an existing property at 26 Ingledene Close; Mr Copeland.

Hart Plain: Conversion of an existing garage to living accommodation at 9 Chesterton Gardens; Mr R Hathaway

Portsmouth City Council

Hilsea: Construction of second floor above existing garage for use as annex at 358 London Road; Mr M Nobes.

Baffins: Construction of single-storey rear extension 43 Stanley Avenue; Mr Greg Brown.

St Jude: Retention of ground floor shop and one bedroom flat; conversion of existing first floor flat to form two one-bedroom flats; hip to gable roof extension with dormer to provide second floor one-bedroom flat at 4 Albert Road; Ms Burton.

Cosham: Construction of single-storey rear extension at 17 Walberton Avenue; Mr P Butler.

Fareham Borough Council

Sarisbury: Change of use of part of the garage for beauty therapy purposes at 11 Caspian Close; Mr Banfield.

Warsash: Demolition of John Thorneycroft building and connected substation & estates building at Warsash Maritime Academy, Newtown Road; Solent University

Fareham East: Class O change of use from B1 offices to six C3 dwellinghouses at 24 West Street; First Regency Security.

Gosport Borough Council

Brockhurst: Construction of two-storey side extension at 1 Redhouse Park Gardens; Mr C Edney.

Christchurch: Construction of single-storey rear extension at 124 Queens Road; Mrs Jan Irwin.

Peel Common: Construction of two-storey rear extension at 23 Rowner Lane; Mr Ben Small.