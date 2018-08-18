Here are the roadworks on major Hampshire roads this week  

Here are the roadworks planned for this week on major roads in Hampshire – and further afield.

A3(M) near Bedhampton – resurfacing work continues.

The A3(M) southbound carriageway will be fully closed from junction 5 to the A27 westbound overnight, between 9pm and 6am, until Monday, September 3 during the week. A diversion will be in place from junction 5 down onto the A27 eastbound carriageway, exiting at the A3023 Langstone junction, looping around the roundabout and joining the westbound A27.

M27 junctions 3 to 4 Southampton – bridge reconstruction

Work on the Romsey Road bridge near junction 3 continues. The M27 will have a 50mph limit east and westbound beneath the bridge until summer 2019. In addition, lane closures are in place on both carriageways overnight, between 9pm and 6am, until Thursday.

M3 junction 14 Eastleigh – bridge maintenance

Maintenance on the bridge which carries the M3 over the link to the M27 westbound finishes this week. The link from the M3 southbound to the M27 westbound will be closed overnight, between 9pm and 6am, until Thursday. A diversion will be in place via M27 junction 5.

In addition, the southbound entry slip road at junction 13 will be closed during the same period. A diversion will be in place via Chilworth Roundabout, Bassett Green Road and Stoneham Way to reach the M27 and M3 at junction 5.

A3 Guildford, Surrey – resurfacing

Resurfacing on a section of the northbound A3 northbound near the A31 Hogs Back starts this week. The A3 northbound carriageway will be closed from Compton to the Stoke Interchange overnight, between 9pm and 6am, from Monday for six nights on weekdays.

A diversion will be in place from Compton via the B3000 Puttenham Heath Road, the Hogs Back, A31 Farnham Road, A3100 London Road and the A25.

A303 Norton, Hampshire – barrier replacement

Work to carry out safety barrier maintenance finishes this week. The A303 eastbound will be closed from the A34 (Bullington Cross) to the Overton/Micheldever junction overnight, between 9pm and 6am, until Tuesday. A diversion will be in place via the A34 towards Winchester, then north on the A33.

A31 Stoney Cross to Picket Post, Hampshire – drainage

The drainage system along the A31 is being maintained this week. A lane closure will be in place on the A31 east and westbound carriageways overnight, between 9pm and 6am, from Monday 20 August for five nights.

A34 Newbury, West Berkshire – resurfacing

Resurfacing work on the A34 continues The A34 southbound carriageway will be closed from Chieveley to the A4 Speen junction overnight, between 9pm and 6am, on Monday. In addition, the A34 northbound carriageway will be closed from the A4 Speen junction to Chieveley overnight, between 9pm and 6am, on Tuesday 21 August. Diversions will be put in.

Non-motorway vehicles: from Newbury, north on the B4009 towards Hermitage, north-west along Priors Court Road towards Chieveley, then either left at Graces Lane for the service area/hotels and M4, or continue through Chieveley/Beedon for the A34 northbound

Motorway permitted vehicles: from Newbury, travel west along the A4 towards Hungerford, turn right onto the A338 towards Wantage, joining the M4 at junction 14

A34 Abingdon, Oxfordshire – safety barrier replacement

Sections of safety barrier along the A34 near Abingdon will be replaced this week. There will be 24-hour narrow lane running and a 50mph speed restriction on the A34 northbound carriageway from Wednesday until Friday, September 7.

In addition, the A34 northbound carriageway will be closed from the A415 Marcham Interchange to the A423 Hinksey Hill Interchange overnight, between 9pm and 6am, for the same duration (Monday to Friday only). A clearly signed diversion will be in place via the A415 Marcham Road, Colwell Drive, Copenhagen Drive, Dunmore Road, Oxford Road and Hinksey Hill.