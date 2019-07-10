Here are YOUR favourite places to get ice cream in Portsmouth area

What better way to make the most of the summery spell than by going for a cool and refreshing ice cream. The News asked our readers for their favourite places to go to get a cone and here are the 12 suggestions.

1. Ice Cream Emporium Plenty of our readers suggested this parlour on South Parade Pier and their 'pink and white whippy'.

2. Verrechia One of our readers wrote: 'best ice cream ever'.

3. Luigi's Gelato One of our readers wrote: 'Easy! Luigis Gelato, Albert Road.'

4. Sprinkles One of our readers wrote: 'If you're in Pompey sprinkles is nice.'

