Here are YOUR favourite places to get ice cream in Portsmouth area
SUMMER looks here to stay with forecasters predicting more sunny weather and warm temperatures over the coming days.
What better way to make the most of the summery spell than by going for a cool and refreshing ice cream. The News asked our readers for their favourite places to go to get a cone and here are the 12 suggestions.
1. Ice Cream Emporium
Plenty of our readers suggested this parlour on South Parade Pier and their 'pink and white whippy'.