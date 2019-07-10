Here are YOUR favourite places to get ice cream in Portsmouth area

These are your favourite places to go for ice cream

SUMMER looks here to stay with forecasters predicting more sunny weather and warm temperatures over the coming days. 

What better way to make the most of the summery spell than by going for a cool and refreshing ice cream. The News asked our readers for their favourite places to go to get a cone and here are the 12 suggestions. 

Plenty of our readers suggested this parlour on South Parade Pier and their 'pink and white whippy'.

1. Ice Cream Emporium

One of our readers wrote: 'best ice cream ever'.

2. Verrechia

One of our readers wrote: 'Easy! Luigis Gelato, Albert Road.'

3. Luigi's Gelato

One of our readers wrote: 'If you're in Pompey sprinkles is nice.'

4. Sprinkles

