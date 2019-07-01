Here is how to apply for free tickets to this year's Wickham Festival

WANT the chance to see Frank Turner & The Sleeping Souls, Level 42 and The Proclaimers for free?

Residents of Wickham, Knowle and Turkey Island are in luck as they can apply for free Sunday tickets to this year’s Wickham Festival which will be held between August 1 and August 4.

To apply for free entry email eastfest@talk21.com with the subject line ‘Wickham Residents Ticket Application’.

State in the email your address and the names of all adults over 18 living at your address who wish to apply for free Sunday entry and the number of young people under 18 living at your address who you wish to apply for.

Once the application has been received it will be check against the electoral register. Successful applicants will receive a confirmation email with the names of the adults entitled to free entry as well as the number of under 18s who can accompany them.

On the event day, attendees should bring a printed copy of the confirmation email to the box office plus photo I.D for every person. Household bills will not be accepted.

If you don’t have a printer or photo I.D please state this information in the application email.

Free entry may be offered on another day of the festival but this depends on available space due to site capacity set by Winchester City Council.

For more information visit wickhamfestival.co.uk