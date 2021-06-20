Here is when you can see two iconic steam trains in Portsmouth today

Passengers will enjoy a scenic tour of the Hampshire countryside as they are pulled by two steam trains – the B1 Class steam locomotive Mayflower and a U Class steam locomotive 31806.

Those on board will be served cream teas in the vintage carriages, which will be topped and tailed by the locomotives.

The train will depart from Portsmouth and Southsea station at 1.15pm on Sunday, June 20, and return to the railway station on the same day at approximately 5.15pm.

Mayflower 61306. Picture: Dave Ireland

31806 is the oldest of only 4 surviving U Class trains in preservation, and Mayflower has two cylinders, six driving wheels, and can operate at 75mph.

Stops at Portsmouth will be part of a longer ride from London to Portsmouth and the Isle of Wight as a Father’s Day special.

The ride has been organised by The Steam Dreams Rail Co.

To find out more, and to book tickets, visit steamdreams.co.uk

