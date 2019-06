While we all know Pompey is a great city, if you were looking for evidence to back up that claim – there is plenty from famous residents to war heroes, museums and landmarks. Here are 26 reasons to be proud of Portsmouth from A to Z:

A is for Hertha Ayrton Born in Portsmouth in 1854, Hertha was a trail blazing engineer. She was awarded the prestigious Hughes Medal in 1906 for her work on electric arcs and ripples in sand and water.

B is for Boathouse 4 Part of the Historic Dockyard this attraction combines an interactive exhibition highlighting Portsmouth's naval past with a brasserie overlooking the harbour.

C for Charles Dickens Iconic Victorian author Charles Dickens was actually born here in Portsmouth. There is his birthplace museum and a statue in the city centre to help highlight his association with our city.

D is for D-Day Story Portsmouth played a huge role in the D-Day invasion, as shown in the recent 75th anniversary commemorations. This museum in Southsea helps mark the city's part in one of the turning points of the Second World War.

