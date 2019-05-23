Have your say

The sun has started to come out in recent weeks and the evenings have started to get a bit lighter.

In recent years open air cinema showings have become increasingly popular, and there are several in and around Portsmouth this summer.

Showings include Oscar-winning The Favourite, A Star is Born and Bohemian Rhapsody.

And for those of you who love a good sing-a-long, cinematic favourite The Greatest Showman is back for another year.

We have compiled a list below of the screenings you can book tickets for in our area – click on the links to get more information.

The list includes screening from Portsmouth Film Society and Film on a Farm.

Friday June 7 at 7pm – D-Day 75 film screening, Southsea Common (will be free to watch)

Friday June 7 at 7pm – Jurassic Park, Manor Farm in Droxford

Saturday June 8 at 8.30pm – Darkest Hour, Canoe Lake in Southsea

Saturday June 8 at 7pm – A Star is Born, Manor Farm in Droxford

Friday June 14 at 7pm – Bohemian Rhapsody, Fort Purbrook in Portsmouth

Saturday June 15 at 9.30pm – Top Gun, Cumberland House Natural History Museum in Southsea

Saturday June 22 at 9.30pm – Grease, South Parade Pier in Southsea

Saturday June 29 at 8.30pm – The Greatest Showman, The Bandstand in Southsea

Friday July 5 at 7pm – The Italian Job, Manor Farm in Droxford

Saturday July 6 at 8.30pm – Paths of Glory, Inn On The Beach on Hayling Island (screening is free but you can reserve tickets)

Saturday July 6 at 7pm – The Favourite, Manor Farm in Droxford

Saturday July 13 – Bohemian Rhapsody, South Parade Pier in Southsea (sold out)

Saturday July 20 at 8.30pm – Mamma Mia, The Bandstand in Southsea

Friday August 2 at 7pm – The Greatest Showman, Fort Purbrook in Portsmouth