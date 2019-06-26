Here’s all the open air cinema screenings in and around Portsmouth this summer

Have your say

More hot weather is expected in Portsmouth this week with tempatures set to reach more than 25C.

In recent years open air cinema showings have become increasingly popular, and there are several in and around Portsmouth this summer.

Showings include Oscar-winning The Favourite, A Star is Born and Bohemian Rhapsody.

And for those of you who love a good sing-a-long, cinematic favourite The Greatest Showman is back for another year.

We have compiled a list below of the screenings you can book tickets for in our area – click on the links to get more information.

The list includes screening from Portsmouth Film Society and Film on a Farm.

Saturday June 29 at 8.30pm – The Greatest Showman, The Bandstand in Southsea

Friday July 5 at 7pm – The Italian Job, Manor Farm in Droxford

Saturday July 6 at 8.30pm – Paths of Glory, Inn On The Beach on Hayling Island (screening is free but you can reserve tickets)

Saturday July 6 at 7pm – The Favourite, Manor Farm in Droxford

Saturday July 13 – Bohemian Rhapsody, South Parade Pier in Southsea (sold out)

Saturday July 20 at 8.30pm – Mamma Mia, The Bandstand in Southsea

Friday August 2 at 7pm – The Greatest Showman, Fort Purbrook in Portsmouth