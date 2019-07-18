Here's the information you've given FaceApp in exchange for an aged face - and what they might do with it

ON the surface, FaceApp would seem to be a bit of harmless fun.

The app takes a picture of your face and shows you what you’ll look like when you’re old.

Using the ageing filter on FaceApp could have serious implications for your privacy. Picture: Shutterstock

It’s a good laugh to share these pictures with friends and wonder what you’ll be like when you’re 80.

But beneath the fun of sharing these images on social media lie dark secrets in the terms and conditions.

The Russian company behind the app, in its privacy statement, says it ‘may transfer information that we collect about you, including personal information across borders and from your country or jurisdiction to other countries or jurisdictions around the world.’

The app also tracks what websites you visit, as well as cookies for advertisers.

FaceApp, in its terms and conditions, also says it takes ‘perpetual, irrevocable, nonexclusive, royalty-free, worldwide’ ownership of any photo you upload.

Downloading and using the app is also an automatic agreement..

The terms and conditions state: ‘Except for small claims disputes in which you or FaceApp seek to bring an individual action in small claims court located in the county of your billing address or disputes in which you or FaceApp seeks injunctive or other equitable relief for the alleged unlawful use of intellectual property, you and FaceApp waive your rights to a jury trial and to have any dispute arising out of or related to these terms or our services resolved in court.’

Opting out of the arbitration must be done in writing, addressed to Wireless Lab OOO, 16 Avtovskaya 401, Saint-Petersburg, 198096, Russia.