Here’s what’s being planned

These are some of the planning applications submitted recently in this area.

PORTSMOUTH

St Jude: Application for non-material amendment to planning permission to 17/01306/FUL for amendments to the side elevations and sections that rectify inconsistency in approved plans, with regard to rear parapet at site of lock-up garages on Serpentine Road; Driftstone Developments Ltd.

Drayton and Farlington: Construction of single-storey rear extension at 78 Central Road; Mr Paul Taylor.

Hilsea: Construction of a single-storey rear extension at 43 Westwood Road; Mr Nick Pope.

HAVANT

Barncroft: Alterations to rear extension and loft conversion at 37 St Johns Road, Havant; Mr M Wilson.

Battins: Proposed rear door to allow access to garden at 51 Foxcott Grove; Ms Rachel Stride.

Cowplain: Brick infill under existing bow window on front elevation to create new bay window at 17 Cornbrook Grove; Mrs L Quiney.

Hayling West: C New first-floor, ground-floor roof, and porch canopy, as well as alterations to fenestration at 1 North Shore Road; Mr Robinson

GOSPORT

Leesland: Construction of first-floor rear extension at 1 Newlands Avenue; Mr Phil Hammond.

Alverstoke: Construction of a part single / part two-storey front extension at 60 The Avenue; Mr T Rice.

Grange: Construction of 37 dwellings with associated car parking and landscaping to include new access to Alver Valley country park and creation of additional car parking to rear of Foxglove House at land south of Howe Road ; Rowner Renewal Partnership

FAREHAM

Fareham North: Single-storey side and front extension at 79 Arundel Drive; Mrs J Osler.

Portchester West: Two-storey side extension at 7 Peacock Close; Mr & Mrs Mchugh.

Stubbington: Proposed single-storey front and rear extensions and front porch at 25 Stroud Green Lane; Mr & Mrs Townsend.

Warsash: Subdivision of existing eight-bedroom house to five two-bedroom apartments at 39 Brook Lane; Knightsgate UK Ltd.