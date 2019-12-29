Here's what the council says you should look out for before buying a puppy from a breeder

A COUNCIL has urged its residents to carry out pet welfare checks before taking on the ‘big responsibility’ of getting a new puppy.

Microchips, vaccinations and licences should all be considered by prospective dog owners, according to Chichester District Council.

The authority has published a checklist for people looking to welcome a new furry friend into their home, encouraging anyone to report concerns they have over a breeder.

Residents are urged to check whether puppies have been vaccinated and breeders have the documents to prove it.

They are also asked to ensure the puppy has been microchipped – which is a legal requirement – with the chip registered to the breeder before it is updated with the new owner’s details.

Breeders should only give up puppies when they are at least eight weeks old.

They must also display a licence from their local authority.

Councillor Penny Plant, cabinet member for environment and Chichester contract services at Chichester District Council, said: ‘Becoming a dog owner is an incredibly exciting time, but it’s also a big responsibility.

‘For a happy and healthy pet, make sure you follow our puppy checklist.

‘When you visit a puppy, always make sure you see it with its mother and the rest of the litter, in the home where it was born.

‘Check that the puppy looks healthy with clean eyes and ears and see how it interacts with its mother and siblings.

‘If something doesn’t feel right, it’s always best to walk away.

‘If you have any concerns about a breeder in the Chichester District, you should report this to us at the district council and to Trading Standards.

‘Please also remember there are lots of dogs in need of good homes, especially at this time of year, so please consider rehoming a dog from a local rescue centre.’

To find licenced breeders or report concerns, go to bit.ly/37mP0UG