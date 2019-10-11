Here's what the Great South Run 2019 event site looks like

Have your say

The Great South Run is just over a week away and excitement is starting the build.

The event is celebrating its 30th anniversary this year, having started in 1990 and moved to Portsmouth the year after, and places have completely sold out.

Map of the event site at the Great South Run

Tens of thousands of runners will descend on the city for the 10-mile run.

Now organisers have released a map of the event site and here’s what you need to know:

When is Great South Run?

It will take place on Sunday, October 20, with the 5k, canine, junior and mini runs all taking place on Saturday, October 19.

Where is the event site?

It is in Southsea, where the Great South Run starts and finishes.

The site is located near the D-Day museum and next to the skate park.

What is there at the event site?

There is an event village as well as other amenities including:

- food and drink

- water

- toilets

- information point

- charity tent

- finishers’ packs

- family reunion

- baggage

- missing persons

- parking

The map featured in this article is worth looking at again closer to the run so that if you need to toilets before or after the run you know where to go.