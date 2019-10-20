Have your say

Thousands of people are still to complete the Great South Run 2019 in Portsmouth, but the date for the 2020 event has been released.

Next year’s Great South Run – the 31st edition of the popular event – will take place on Sunday October 18.

Participants in the Great South Run pass HMS Victory, in Portsmouth Historic Dockyard. Picture: Mary Turner

Entries are now open, and there is an early bird price of £34.40 for the first 1,000 runners to sign up.

About 20,000 runners signed up to the 2019 event, which started on Clarence Esplanade this morning. Places were sold out weeks before the event.

Runners headed towards Old Portsmouth, through Portsmouth Historic Dockyard, before heading west to Winston Churchill Avenue.

From there they ran around Southsea Common before the final two miles through Eastney.

To sign up for the Great South Run 2020 go to the official website.