Here's when Portsmouth Guildhall ice rink will be open until

CHRISTMAS and New Year have whizzed by for another year and the festive season is almost over.

According to tradition yuletide comes to an end on the 12th day of Christmas – which is January 6.

Ellie Parsley (19) from Portsmouth skating on the ice rink in Guildhall Square. Picture: Sarah Standing (221119-2040)

This is known as the Epiphany and is when the three wise men visited the baby Jesus in the nativity story.

So if you want to make the most of the last few days of the Christmas season, why not grab your skates and head down the Guildhall Square.

The ice rink returned once again to the city centre – but if you haven’t had a chance to visit it yet, fear not you still have time.

It is open until January 5, which is Sunday.

This mean’s you and your family have a few more days to try out the ice rink.

Sessions will run from 10am until 9.15pm for the final days that it is open.

If you are thinking of going ice skating before the rink closes, here’s how much it costs:

- Adult (12yrs +) – £10.50

- Child (5-11yrs) – £9.00

- Concession (ID required) – £9.00

- Family (3+1 or 2+2) – £34.40 per family, or £8.60 a person

- Skate aids – £5.00 per session subject to availability

Concessions include those in the Armed Forces, NHS staff and students.