A WALKING nativity complete with live donkeys will journey through Portsmouth on Saturday.

It comes as Portsmouth Methodist Church and Copnor city council ward councillor Neill Young, throw their ‘magical’ Christmas community event again.

Donkeys walk through Copnor as part of the 2018 Copnor Nativity Walk. Picture: Alex Baker

The festive display has wowed crowds for three years and is all about telling the story of Christmas while on the move.

Organisers say this year's event will start at St Nicholas’ Church in Battenburg Avenue, which links Copnor and North End, at 4pm.

It will then proceed through Kensington Road, College Park and Epworth Road, with carol singing and stops along the way to pick up characters.

Each character will help tell different parts of the Christmas story before the walk concludes at Copnor Methodist Church.

Councillor Young said: ‘We hope that families across the city will come and join us for the telling of the Christmas story in a very special way.

‘It’s great that local businesses and individuals have all helped us to make this walking nativity really special – thank you.’

A tableau nativity scene will be set up at Copnor Methodist Church and there will be refreshments for people who attend.

More than 350 people have been to watch the display in previous years.

Reverend John Mills, from Copnor Methodist Church, said: ‘We pray this event will be an enjoyable and memorable experience for all involved, uniting the community, and sharing the real meaning of why we celebrate Christmas.’

Organisers have urged people to dress for the weather and bring torches along to the walk.

