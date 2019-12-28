Here's when you should eat your Christmas leftover turkey by, according to NHS

CHRISTMAS dinner is one of the best meals of the year.

But with so many delicious side dishes and extras like pigs in blankets, cranberry sauce and roast potatoes, it can be hard to finish everything off in one go.

So tucking into Christmas leftovers is a tradition many of us will have taken part in over the last few days.

However you may be wondering how long you have to finish all that remaining turkey.

Here’s what the NHS advises on its website:

Should it be put in the fridge?

The NHS says that you should keep cooked meat and poultry in the fridge – if they are left out at room temperature, the bacteria that causes food poisoning can grow and multiply.

After you've feasted on the turkey, cool any leftovers as quickly as possible (within 90 minutes), cover them and put them in the fridge.

Can turkey be defrosted?

If you're putting leftovers in the freezer, you could divide them into portions so you can defrost only as much as you need.

When you're serving cold turkey, take out only as much as you're going to use and put the rest back in the fridge. Don't leave a plate of turkey or cold meats out all day – as part of a buffet, for example.

When should you eat your turkey by?

If you're reheating leftover turkey or other food, always make sure it's steaming hot all the way through before you eat it. Don't reheat food more than once. Ideally, use leftovers within 48 hours.