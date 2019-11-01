Here's when you will be able to see Christmas lights at Gunwharf Quays from in 2019

Have your say

Christmas will soon be arriving at Gunwharf Quays in Portsmouth.

The shopping centre is set to turn on its festive lights weeks ahead of December 25.

Christmas lights in Gunwharf Quays. Picture: Sarah Standing (161551-2359)

Traditionally Gunwharf Quays has turned on the Christmas lights on the same night as its spectacular fireworks display.

However the shopping centre is not holding the display for 2019 – as it used its annual supply of fireworks during the D-Day 75 celebrations earlier this year.

But fear not the Christmas lights will still be switched on in November.

Gunwharf Quays told The News that the visitors to the shopping centre will be able to see the Christmas lights from Thursday (November 7).

The shopping centre is also set to put on a spectacular light shows which will run for eight days during November.

The free light shows have the theme of ‘Journey into winter’ and it will culminate in 60 lights projected high into the night sky that will be visible for up to five miles from the city.

They will run daily from Friday, November 15 to Saturday, November 23.

According to the staff at the shopping centre, visitors can also expect a few festive surprises along the way.

There will be displays at 5pm, 6pm, 7pm and 8pm from Monday to Thursday, and at 6pm, 7pm, 8pm and 9pm on Friday and Saturday.

Each show will last approximately eight minutes.