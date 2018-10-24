Here’s where and when fireworks displays are taking place in and around Portsmouth, Fareham, Gosport and Havant

They are all events guaranteed to go with a bang! Here’s where you can see firework displays this year.

GOSPORT

Fireworks over Gunwharf Quays in Portsmouth

Place: HMS Sultan, Gosport

Date: Thursday, October 25

Time: Gates at 6pm, bonfire at 7.15pm. Main display at 8pm. Gates close at 10.30pm

Extra: Tickets cost £15 for a family. Free parking.

PORTSMOUTH

Place: King George V Playing Fields, Cosham

Date: Wednesday, November 7

Time: Opens at 4pm, bonfire lit at 7pm, display at 7.30pm

Extra: Parking available at Lakeside North Harbour. Under-12s funfair on the field.

Place: Gunwharf Quays

Date: Thursday, November 8

Time: From 6pm, exact time of display not set

Extra: Christmas lights will be switched on and stores open until 9pm.

WHITELEY

Place: Meadowside Recreation Ground, Whiteley Way,

Date: Sunday October 28

Time: Gates open at 4.15pm and display begins at 7pm.

Extra: Early bird tickets are available from Imagin, Market Square, Whiteley - under 16s are £2, adults are £4 and a family of two adults and up to three children is £12.

- Tickets on the gate for under 16s are £3 and adults are £5.

- There will also be fairground attractions, live music and food

FAREHAM

Place: Henry Cort Community College, Hillson Drive,

Date: Friday November 2

Time: Gates open at 5pm and the fireworks will start at 7pm.

Extra: Early bird tickets will be available at the school's reception or on the school's website. Adults are £5, children are £3 and a family of four is £15.

- Tickets on the gate will be £6.50 for adults, £4.50 for children and £20 for a family of four.

- There will be amusements, refreshments, a raffle and entertainment.

Place: St Anthonys Catholic Primary School, Primate Road

Date: Saturday November 3

Time: Gates open at 4pm and the fireworks start at 6pm.

Extra: Early bird tickets are available from the school office. Adults are £4, children are £3 and infants are 50p.

- There will be entertainment as well as food and drink.

WEST END

Place: The Ageas Bowl, West End

Date: Friday November 2.

Time: 6pm until 8.30pm

Extra: Tickets are £10 for adults, under 17s are £6, children aged under 5 are free and all can be purchased from the Ageas Bowl, the website or over the phone.

- Car parking is available at the Ageas Bowl but spaces must be purchased in advance at £5 per vehicle.

- There will be a fun fair, selfie paparazzi screen and food and drink stalls.

SWANMORE

Place: Swanmore Primary School, Church Road, Swanmore

Date: Friday November 2

Time: Gates open at 5.15pm and fireworks start at 6.30pm.

Extra:

- Advance tickets are available from the school or Swanmore village stores for £3.

- Tickets on the gate are £3.50 and those under primary school age go free.

- There will be hot dogs, mulled cider, hot chocolate, chocolate tombola and more.

WICKHAM

Place: Glebe Field behind School Road, Wickham

Date: Saturday November 3.

Time: Gates open at 6pm and the display will be at 7pm.

Extra:

- Adults are £4, children are £2 and under threes for free.

- Hot dog with soup or squash will be available for £1.

STUBBINGTON

Place: Stubbington Baptist Church, Cuckoo Lane

Date: Saturday November 3.

Time: 6pm.

PORTCHESTER

Place: Portchester Sailing Club, Waterside Lane

Date: Saturday November 10

Time: Food will be served from 5.30pm and fireworks will start at 7.30pm.

Extra:

- The event is free

- barbecue burgers and hot dogs will be served

HAYLING ISLAND

Name: Fright Night at Funland

Place: Funland, The Seafront, Hayling Island, Hampshire, PO11 0AG

Date: Saturday, October 27

Time: 5-9pm (Fireworks will go off between 8pm and 9pm)

Cost: Wristbands are £7

Extra: There will also be a horror maze, competitions for the best-dressed boy and girl, access to the Funland rides and the chance to meet dressed-up characters. The site has its own car park which is free for paying visitors.

ROWLANDS CASTLE

Place: Rowlands Castle Recreation Ground, The Fairway, Rowland's Castle, Hampshire, PO9 6AQ

Date: Saturday, November 3

Time: Gates open at 5.30pm

Cost: Adult £5 / Child £2 (On the door)

Extra: Funfair rides and games and food and drink stalls.

HAVANT

Place: Stockheath Common, Leigh Park, Hampshire, PO9 5BB

Date: Monday, November 5

Time: Fireworks begin at 7pm

Cost: Free

Extra: No bonfire at this year's display. Food stalls and small children's rides from 5pm. Entertainment on stage, music, fun and games and characters from 5.30pm until 6.45pm. Organisers recommend parking at Greywell Shopping Centre pay-and-display car park.