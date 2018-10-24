Here’s where and when fireworks displays are taking place in and around Portsmouth, Fareham, Gosport and Havant

They are all events guaranteed to go with a bang! Here’s where you can see firework displays this year.
GOSPORT
Place: HMS Sultan, Gosport
Date: Thursday, October 25
Time: Gates at 6pm, bonfire at 7.15pm. Main display at 8pm. Gates close at 10.30pm
Extra: Tickets cost £15 for a family. Free parking.
PORTSMOUTH
Place: King George V Playing Fields, Cosham
Date: Wednesday, November 7
Time: Opens at 4pm, bonfire lit at 7pm, display at 7.30pm
Extra: Parking available at Lakeside North Harbour. Under-12s funfair on the field.
Place: Gunwharf Quays
Date: Thursday, November 8
Time: From 6pm, exact time of display not set
Extra: Christmas lights will be switched on and stores open until 9pm.
WHITELEY
Place: Meadowside Recreation Ground, Whiteley Way,
Date: Sunday October 28
Time: Gates open at 4.15pm and display begins at 7pm.
Extra: Early bird tickets are available from Imagin, Market Square, Whiteley - under 16s are £2, adults are £4 and a family of two adults and up to three children is £12.
- Tickets on the gate for under 16s are £3 and adults are £5.
- There will also be fairground attractions, live music and food
FAREHAM
Place: Henry Cort Community College, Hillson Drive,
Date: Friday November 2
Time: Gates open at 5pm and the fireworks will start at 7pm.
Extra: Early bird tickets will be available at the school's reception or on the school's website. Adults are £5, children are £3 and a family of four is £15.
- Tickets on the gate will be £6.50 for adults, £4.50 for children and £20 for a family of four.
- There will be amusements, refreshments, a raffle and entertainment.
Place: St Anthonys Catholic Primary School, Primate Road
Date: Saturday November 3
Time: Gates open at 4pm and the fireworks start at 6pm.
Extra: Early bird tickets are available from the school office. Adults are £4, children are £3 and infants are 50p.
- There will be entertainment as well as food and drink.
WEST END
Place: The Ageas Bowl, West End
Date: Friday November 2.
Time: 6pm until 8.30pm
Extra: Tickets are £10 for adults, under 17s are £6, children aged under 5 are free and all can be purchased from the Ageas Bowl, the website or over the phone.
- Car parking is available at the Ageas Bowl but spaces must be purchased in advance at £5 per vehicle.
- There will be a fun fair, selfie paparazzi screen and food and drink stalls.
SWANMORE
Place: Swanmore Primary School, Church Road, Swanmore
Date: Friday November 2
Time: Gates open at 5.15pm and fireworks start at 6.30pm.
Extra:
- Advance tickets are available from the school or Swanmore village stores for £3.
- Tickets on the gate are £3.50 and those under primary school age go free.
- There will be hot dogs, mulled cider, hot chocolate, chocolate tombola and more.
WICKHAM
Place: Glebe Field behind School Road, Wickham
Date: Saturday November 3.
Time: Gates open at 6pm and the display will be at 7pm.
Extra:
- Adults are £4, children are £2 and under threes for free.
- Hot dog with soup or squash will be available for £1.
STUBBINGTON
Place: Stubbington Baptist Church, Cuckoo Lane
Date: Saturday November 3.
Time: 6pm.
PORTCHESTER
Place: Portchester Sailing Club, Waterside Lane
Date: Saturday November 10
Time: Food will be served from 5.30pm and fireworks will start at 7.30pm.
Extra:
- The event is free
- barbecue burgers and hot dogs will be served
HAYLING ISLAND
Name: Fright Night at Funland
Place: Funland, The Seafront, Hayling Island, Hampshire, PO11 0AG
Date: Saturday, October 27
Time: 5-9pm (Fireworks will go off between 8pm and 9pm)
Cost: Wristbands are £7
Extra: There will also be a horror maze, competitions for the best-dressed boy and girl, access to the Funland rides and the chance to meet dressed-up characters. The site has its own car park which is free for paying visitors.
ROWLANDS CASTLE
Place: Rowlands Castle Recreation Ground, The Fairway, Rowland's Castle, Hampshire, PO9 6AQ
Date: Saturday, November 3
Time: Gates open at 5.30pm
Cost: Adult £5 / Child £2 (On the door)
Extra: Funfair rides and games and food and drink stalls.
HAVANT
Place: Stockheath Common, Leigh Park, Hampshire, PO9 5BB
Date: Monday, November 5
Time: Fireworks begin at 7pm
Cost: Free
Extra: No bonfire at this year's display. Food stalls and small children's rides from 5pm. Entertainment on stage, music, fun and games and characters from 5.30pm until 6.45pm. Organisers recommend parking at Greywell Shopping Centre pay-and-display car park.