Here’s where roadworks will be taking place on major roads around Hampshire this week

Highways England has released its bulletin on where to expect roadworks on major roads in the coming week.

A27 Havant – street light maintenance along the A27 takes place this week. The A27 eastbound will be closed from the A3(M) to the Warblington junction overnight, between 9pm and 6am, from Monday for three nights. Diversions will be in place via Bedhampton and Emsworth.

In addition, lane one of the A27 westbound, the westbound entry slip road at the Warblington junction, the westbound slip roads at the Langstone junction and the westbound exit slip road at Harts Farm will be closed overnight, between 9pm and 6am, from Thursday for three nights (Monday to Friday only). Diversions will be in place via the Eastern Road junction.

M27 junctions 4 Southampton to 11 Fareham – smart motorway installation – 24-hour narrow lanes and a 50mph speed restriction will be in place until 2021.

M27 junctions 11 Fareham to 12 Portsmouth – safety barrier work starts this week. Lane closures will be in place on the M27 in both directions overnight, between 9pm and 6am, from Monday for five weeks (Monday to Friday only).

M3 junction 13 Eastleigh – work to survey the drainage system at the junction. The northbound exit and entry slip roads at junction 13 will be closed overnight, between 9pm and 6am, from Monday for four nights. Diversions will be in place.

M27 junction 3/M271 Southampton – resurfacing work on the northbound M271 and areas of the junction 3 roundabout takes place this week. The following roads will be closed overnight, between 9pm and 6am, from Monday for five nights:

Closure of the eastbound and westbound exit slip roads at junction 3 of the M27;

Closure of the M271 northbound from junction 1 of the M271, and;

Closure of the M271 southbound from the A3057 Romsey Road roundabout the junction 3 of the M27.

Diversions will be in place via Totton and the A326, and via the A3057, Romsey and A3090.

M27 junctions 3 to 4 Southampton – work continues on replacing the Romsey Road bridge near junction 3 this week. A 50mph speed restriction is in place on the M27 beneath the bridge until autumn.

A3 Charlton – southbound exit and entry slip roads at the junction will be closed overnight for sign installation, between 9pm and 6am, on Tuesday. Diversions will be in place.

A3 Weston – sign work – southbound exit slip road at the junction will be closed overnight, between 9pm and 6am, on Wednesday. A diversion will be in place.

A3 Longmoor – the southbound exit slip road at the junction will be closed overnight, between 9pm and 6am, on Thursday for sign installation. There will be a diversion.

A3 Liphook – southbound exit and entry slip roads at the Griggs Green junction will be closed overnight for sign replacement, between 9pm and 6am, on Friday. Diversion will be in place.

A3 Guildford, Surrey – work to install average speed cameras on the A3 northbound at Guildford and widening the southbound slip road at the Stoke Interchange continues. The A3 northbound will be closed from Compton to the Stoke Interchange overnight, between 9pm and 6am, until Tuesday 5 March (Monday to Friday only). A diversion will be in place via the B3000, the A31 Hogs Back and Guildford.

In addition, the southbound exit slip road at the Stoke Interchange will be closed overnight, between 9pm and 6am, until June. A clearly signed diversion will be in place via the University Interchange.