Here's why you won't be able to see Blue Story at Vue cinema in Gunwharf Quays

PORTSMOUTH residents will not be able to see gang film Blue Story at the Vue in Gunwharf Quays, after the chain pulled it from all of its UK cinemas.

The move comes after seven police officers were injured following a disturbance during a screening of the movie in Birmingham on Saturday.

Vue cinema in Gunwharf Quays

Police were called to Star City in Birmingham on Saturday evening following reports of youths with machetes.

Five teenagers were arrested including a 13-year-old girl.

Vue, which owns Star City, announced on Sunday that it would not be showing it anymore at any of its its 91 outlets in the UK and Ireland, including the one in Gunwharf Quays.

A spokesman for the chain said: ‘We can confirm a decision was made to remove the film.

‘The safety and welfare of our customers and staff is always our first priority.’

Writer and director Andrew Onwubolu, known as Rapman, described the incident as ‘truly unfortunate’ and said he hoped it was not an ‘indictment’ of the film.

He also compared the violence to that which occurred during The Joker's US screen run, where there were safety fears due to fringe calls for violence at screenings.

Onwubolu said on Instagram on Sunday afternoon: ‘Sending love to all those involved in yesterday's violence at Star City in Birmingham.

‘It's truly unfortunate that a small group of people can ruin things for everybody. Bluestory is a film about love not violence.

‘There were also a few incidents earlier this year with the release of The Joker, it's always unfortunate, but I hope that the blame is placed with the individuals and not an indictment of the film itself.

‘I pray that we can all learn to live with love and treat each other with tolerance and respect.’

He addressed Vue's decision to no longer show the film, captioning the post: ‘#Bluestorymovie playing in all major cinema chains except @vue.’

Blue Story focuses on two friends from different south London postcodes, on rival sides of a street war.

It is rated 15 for very strong language, strong violence, threat, sex, and drug misuse.

While Blue Story is still listed on Vue’s website when attempting to book tickets online, customers were met with an error message.

On Sunday afternoon, a pre-recorded message on the Vue customer service line said: 'We regret that we will no longer be screening the film Blue Story at any of our venues.’