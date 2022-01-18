Here's how to apply to hold a street party marking the Queen's platinum jubilee in Portsmouth
STREET party plans to mark the Queen’s platinum jubilee this year have been given a boost in Portsmouth.
Residents can now apply to stage a bash – with the city council stepping in to waive some of the costs.
The authority will be covering the cost of public liability insurance for street parties being held during the four-day jubilee weekend, between June 2 and 5. It will also waive the usual road closure fee.
Party applications can be made at portsmouth.gov.uk/jubilee70, or by submitting a paper request at a city library
The council is also planning two Big Lunch events in both the north and south of the city on Sunday, June 5.
Councillor Chris Attwell, the city’s communities boss, said: ‘This is a historic event as it is the first time any British monarch has celebrated a platinum jubilee. We want to make it easy for residents to organise a street party and after listening to feedback we have decided we will cover the cost of the public liability insurance.’