Residents of Kassassin Street in Southsea enjoy their street party which they held for the Queen's Diamond Jubilee. Picture: Ian Hargreaves (121927-7)

Residents can now apply to stage a bash – with the city council stepping in to waive some of the costs.

The authority will be covering the cost of public liability insurance for street parties being held during the four-day jubilee weekend, between June 2 and 5. It will also waive the usual road closure fee.

Party applications can be made at portsmouth.gov.uk/jubilee70, or by submitting a paper request at a city library

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The council is also planning two Big Lunch events in both the north and south of the city on Sunday, June 5.