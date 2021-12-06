Here's how you could get paid £1,000 to watch Christmas films and eat mince pies

Buzz Bingo are looking for a festive film buff to crown the best holiday movie of all time.

They are hosting a competition to find the perfect candidate, and they will get paid £1,000 to binge and review a whole host of Christmas classics.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

One lucky winner will get paid £1,000 to watch Christmas and east mince pies. Picture: Contributed.

A hamper chocked full of festive treats will also be given to the winner to help them get through the job.

The bingo company will giveaway mince pies, a Christmas selection box, hot chocolate and other goodies.

The reviewer will need to watch and rank 14 of the most prominent festive flicks.

These classics include The Santa Clause, Miracle on 34th Street, The Holiday, Nativity, Christmas With The Kranks, Bad Santa, Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas, Deck The Halls, Love Actually, Jingle All The Way, Elf, Home Alone, Die Hard and How The Grinch Stole Christmas.

SEE ALSO: 15 famous faces you may not realise went to the same school as you in Portsmouth

You will also get to chime in on the classic debate, deciding if Die Hard is a Christmas film or not.

All entrants have to be over the age of 18.

You also need to brush up on your writing skills by persuading Buzz Bingo why you’re perfect for the role.

To be in with a chance to get paid to watch Christmas films, you enter the competition here.

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron