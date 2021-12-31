The brave dad sprinted to the rescue, charging towards the blazing home in Nelson Avenue, North End, on October 22.

The 41-year-old Petty Officer, who is based at HMS Collingwood, dashed into the burning building to search for survivors before saving pensioner Denise Smy and her son Gary.

Once in the garden Jon spotted Gary ‘confused and dazed and suffering from burns’ before guiding him to safety before noticing Denise trapped in the hallway.

Petty officer Jon Thornber from HMS Collingwood, who helped rescue a mother and her son after their house exploded in Nelson Avenue, North End, Portsmouth, on October 22, 2021

The windows, doors and frames had all been blown out by the blast and this, together with her injuries, meant she was unable to escape the flames.

Shouting reassurance and with no thought of his own safety, Jon entered the crumbling house, lifted her onto his shoulder and ran back through the debris and away from the home.

His remarkable bravery and quick-thinking have since earned him a nomination in The News’s New Year Honours list, celebrating the best residents in our community.

Speaking after the incident, dad Jon said: ‘I just did what needed to be done and I didn’t give it a second thought.’

Jon’s action garnered praise from neighbours and the emergency services, who have since recommended him for a bravery award.

Gary and Denise both suffered significant burns from the explosion but miraculously survived the blast, which destroyed their home.

Gary told The News: ‘Thanks (to Jon) for saving our lives. If it wasn’t for him then my mum might not have been here.’

