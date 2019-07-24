BBC Radio 1 fans in Portsmouth were left disappointed this afternoon after a rumour that two of the station’s most popular DJs were in the city.

Greg James and Nick Grimshaw are taking part in this year’s Hide and Seek, where the pair attempt to hide somewhere in the UK while listeners and BBC ‘seekers’ try to find them.

Earlier today listeners headed to the Spinnaker Tower after hearing a rumour the DJs were on the south coast.

It comes after a listener called in about a banner flown from a aeroplane which apparently gave a clue of ‘donkey’ – which partly rhymes with Gunwharf Quays.

But despite sending fellow DJ Jordan North down to Portsmouth to check whether his colleagues were there, it turned out to be a false alarm.

The BBC’s live blog said: ‘Jordan North got to Portsmouth, only to realise he couldn't go up the Spinnaker Tower lift, because he's claustrophobic. So he had listener Kealy travel up for him instead.

‘She went all the way up to the top, turned round, past a restaurant, knocked the door of a mysterious cabin – only to find out Greg and Grimmy weren't there.’

Greg and Nick have been on the run for more than 24 hours, beating the total of 22 hours and 40 minutes from last year.

They shared some clues about their hiding place this morning – that it was hot last night, they were in broad daylight and could have been seen, and that windows were open.