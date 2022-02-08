Havant and Gosport borough council are two of 68 local authorities that will benefit from the high streets task force.

The task force is a consultancy scheme that offers bespoke advice and strategies to address local challenges and enact positive change in high streets and town centres.

Matt Colledge, director of the task force, said: ‘Our approach to support is designed in recognition that every place is unique.

‘Whether it’s local heritage, a town’s infrastructure and built environment, the broader needs of its community, or its unique culture, services and attractions.

‘We start by meeting with local stakeholders to get a deeper understanding of their place, so we can offer advice that really helps.’

The task force employs experts from the Design Council, Landscape Institute, Institute of Place Management and the Royal Town Planning Institute.

Councillor Graham Burgess, leader of Gosport Borough Council, said: ‘It will make a difference, every little helps as they say, to rejuvenate the high street.

‘That with the new transport interchange that we hope will be approved shortly and possible developers for the old bus station site.

‘It’s good news for Gosport, I look forward to more information and we’re willing to work with them when they visit Gosport.’

Councillor Alex Rennie, leader of Havant Borough Council added: ‘I’m delighted that the Government has selected Havant to receive this expert advice as part of its Levelling-Up announcements.

‘This can be the springboard to turbocharge our exciting regeneration plans and proves that the Government is committed to Levelling-Up all regions of the UK.