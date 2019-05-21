Hill Head coastguard launches anti-pollution investigation after ‘palm oil sighting’

COASTGUARD rescuers have launched an anti-pollution investigation after reports palm oil was spotted off the coast of Hill Head.

Crews from the seaside village scrambled at 1.10pm after receiving reports of a 15sq ft mass of palm oil at 12.43pm.

A coastguard spokeswoman said crews at the scene only discovered sea foam along the shoreline but will keep their investigation open.

Anyone who believes they have seen palm oil in the area is urged to contact the coastguard.

Hill Head Coastguard Rescue Team tweeted: ‘Tasked to counter pollution investigation off Hill Head beach. Reports of possible palm oil searched for. We will continue to keep an eye on the area & anyone with further sightings [is] to report to the coastguard.’

The oil is known to cause illness among dogs and was the subject of a banned television advert from the supermarket Iceland last year.

The short sought to highlight links between the substance and deforestation.