Hilsea lido named one of the best outdoor swimming pools in the country

Have your say

AN outdoor swimming pool in Portsmouth has been named as one of the best in the country by a national newspaper.

The community run Hilsea lido was featured in yesterday’s edition of The Sun as part of its Fabulous Daily section.

In the segement dubbed ‘water wonders’ the paper named six of the best outdoor swimming pools in Britain, including the one in Portsmouth.

The other lidos included in the list are:

- Strand pool, Kent

- Ilkley pool and lido, Yorkshire

- The Thames lido, Berkshire

- New Cumnock lido, East Ayrshire, Scotland

- Bude sea pool, Cornwall

When is Hilsea lido open?

Subject to weather and lifeguard availability, the open-air swimming pool is open seven days a week.

Fun sessions run from 2pm to 7pm Monday to Friday and 12pm to 7pm on Saturdays and Sundays.

With entry costing £3 for children and £3.50 for adults.

While just swim sessions run from 12pm to 2pm on weekdays and 7pm to 9pm on weekends, but these are for adults only and entry costs £5.

For more information visit Hilsea lido’s website here