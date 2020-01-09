Historic 150-year-old Southsea pub receiving 'facelift' to restore it to its former glory

A 150-year-old Southsea pub is undergoing ‘a face lift’ to restore it to its former glory.

The Fawcett Inn, in 176 Fawcett Road, has builders renovating the wooden beams along the front of building, as well as repairs to its roof.

Pollution from traffic had also begun to cause the pub to look ‘tired,’ according to manager Jodie Thorn.

He said: ‘It’s been a long time coming – the work needed to happen.’

‘It needed a bit of a face lift.’

Jodie, who has worked alongside his wife and landlord Michelle since the pair took on the pub six years ago, said scaffolding had gone up around the building so builders could replace some of the original beams.

He said: ‘We’re still open for business, and cannot wait for the work to be over.’

The grade II listed pub is the creation of Alfred Bone, an architect responsible for the design of many Portsmouth pubs, including the White Swan, in Guildhall Walk, as well as being a founding member of Portsmouth FC.

Built in 1878, the pub is named after Lieutenant Alexander Fawcett who was killed at the age of 20 during India’s First War of Independence in 1853.

A memorial to Mr Fawcett is inside Portsmouth Cathedral, at St Thomas’s Street, Old Portsmouth.

The work to improve his namesake pub has been funded through an investment from owners Admiral Taverns, who spent more than £100,000 to refurbish the inside of the Victorian pub in 2012.

Jodie said the pair ‘couldn’t ask for more’ from an owner with the recent maintenance work to the pub.

He said: ‘With so many pubs closing down, its good for a brewery to be putting money into a pub and getting more people through the door.

‘They have been brilliant.’

Admiral Taverns, which runs 800 pubs nationwide was named ‘Best Tenanted / Leased Pub Company of the Year’ at the Publican Awards 2019.

The Southsea boozer offers regular free live musics on Friday and Saturday nights and shows live sport daily on several HD screens around the bar.

Portsmouth-based band The South Coast Collective will perform a free gig at the Fawcett Inn on Friday January 17.

The building work is due to be completed by Monday February 10.