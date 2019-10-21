Have your say

The famous fireworks display is returning to HMS Sultan once again this year.

It will take place at the base in Gosport and there will be plenty of entertainment for all the family.

HMS Sultan fireworks show is back for 2019. Picture: Paul Jacobs (151684-11)

The display at HMS Sultan will kick-off the firework season across the area ahead of Bonfire Night, as it has done in previous years.

If you are thinking of heading down, here’s what you need to know:

When is HMS Sultan firework display?

The Bonfire Night 2019 extravaganza will take place at the base on Wednesday, October 30.

This is six days before Guy Fawkes night and is certain to get you in the spirit for fireworks.

Where is HMS Sultan?

It is in Gosport – which Portsmouth residents can get to either by ferry or by driving.

HMS Sultan is in Military Road, Gosport, PO12 3BY.

Do you need tickets and how much do they cost?

If you want to attend the fireworks display at HMS Sultan you will need tickets.

They cost:

- £12 for a family – two adults + two children

- £4 for adults

- £3 for children aged 5 to 14

- Free for children under five

You can purchase tickets from HMS Sultan’s website by click this link.

When does it start?

The gates will open at 6pm, with the Bonfire lit at 7:15pm and the main display at 8pm.

The gates will close at 10:30pm.

What entertainment will there be?

As well as the firework display and the Bonfire, there will also be fire breathers and a funfair with rides at very reasonable rates.

If you get peckish there will be a wide selection of food, at sensible prices and Sultan’s sailors will be selling glow sticks and pick & mix in aid of charity.

There will also be disabled access and facilities.

Is there parking?

According to Visit Hampshire’s website there will be free parking for all at HMS Sultan for the fireworks display.

What will the weather be like?

Currently the Met Office does not have a forecast for Wednesday, October 30 – but we will update this closer to the time.

However according to the long range forecast for October 25 to November 3, the forecasters predict that it ‘may become drier and more settled again with some sunshine but also overnight fog patches, which could be slow to clear by day’ and temperatures may be ‘above average’ in the south.