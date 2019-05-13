Hollywood legend Doris Day has died aged 97

Have your say

ACTRESS Doris Day has died aged 97, her foundation says.

The star appeared in such movies as Calamity Jane, The Man Who Knew Too Much, Pillow Talk and Move Over, Darling during the so-called Golden Age of Hollywood.

Doris Day aboard the Cunard Liner Queen Elizabeth at Southampton in April 1955. Picture: PA Wire

Doris, who was born in Cincinnati, Ohio, in 1922, had an acting career that lasted for five decades between 1939 and 1989, including fronting her own TV series - The Doris Day Show.

As well as her Hollywood career, she was also a successful singer and prominent animal rights activist.

Doris set up her own foundation – the Doris Day Animal Foundation – in 1978.

The actress died at her home in Carmel Valley, California, the charity has confirmed.

The foundation said she was surrounded by close friends and ‘had been in excellent physical health for her age, until recently contracting a serious case of pneumonia’.

She was known as a honey-voiced singer and actress whose film dramas, musicals and innocent sex comedies made her a top star in the 1950s and 1960s and among the most popular screen actresses in history.

Day's lilting voice, wholesome beauty and ultra-bright smile brought her a string of hits, first on records, later in Hollywood.

She celebrated her 97th birthday on April 3.