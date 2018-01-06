Homeless pets are granted a lifeline

Have your say

A PET store in Fareham has managed to support homeless pets, thanks to the success of an annual charity drive.

Pets At Home’s Santa Paws appeal, which is run by Support Adoption For Pets, saw 2,953,336 dinners provided for pets in rescue centres throughout the country.

All leftover money will now go to rehoming pets in the UK.

Fareham store manager Peter Marshall said: ‘This was a fantastic result.

‘We had so much fun raising money and are so grateful to all of our generous customers for taking part and donating much needed meals for disadvantaged pets.’