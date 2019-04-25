Homes across four Portsmouth postcodes left without electricity because of a power cut

HOMES across four Portsmouth postcodes have been left without electricity because of a power cut.

Energy supplier SSEN was alerted to the issue at 10.30am and said it is affecting properties across the postcodes PO2 0JZ, PO2 0PR, PO2 0PT and PO2 0PW.

The roads affected are Kenyon Road and Kirby Road, in North End.

On its website SSEN said it expects power to be restored at 1.30pm, with an engineer called out to solve the issue earlier this morning.

A message on the site also said: ‘We’re sorry for the loss of supply. We currently have a fault affecting the areas listed.

‘Our engineers are on site working hard to get the power back on as quickly as they can.

‘If you need more information, please call us on 105 or send us a message on Facebook or Twitter (@ssencommunity) and quote reference FG4661.’