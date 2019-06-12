Horndean care home to welcome public for creative fun on Care Home Open Day

A CARE home in Horndean is inviting people to join in its celebrations for national Care Home Open Day.

Pear Tree Court, in Portsmouth Road, will be opening its doors on Saturday, June 29, for a free family-friendly event to celebrate the countrywide initiative to create lasting relationships between care homes and their communities.

This year’s theme celebrates the role of arts within care, so the home has organised an art-themed party from 10am to 4pm to celebrate the open day, with entertainment, activities and creative fun.

Visitors will also be treated to cakes specially prepared by residents in a charity bake off contest, and will have the opportunity to browse an array of arts and craft stalls.

Helen Kalnicky, home manager, said: ‘Everyone at Pear Tree Court is so excited to welcome the local community in for Care Home Open Day 2019. The people of Horndean have always been so welcoming to us, it’s great to be able to give something back.

‘This year’s theme of Celebrating Arts in Care is a wonderful opportunity for us to showcase all the brilliant activities we get up to on a daily basis here at Pear Tree Court, such as our arts and craft sessions, so we hope that lots of local people will join us on Saturday, June 29.’

As part of a nationwide competition across Care UK homes, Pear Tree Court will be developing a work of art in the lead up to the open day, which will be showcased at the event.

For more information on Care Home Open Day at Pear Tree Court, phone Christopher Roby, customer relations manager, on 02392 986773 or email christopher.roby@careuk.com

To find out more about Care Home Open Day, go to careuk.com/carehomeopenday