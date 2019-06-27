Horndean couples celebrate 350 years of happy marriage

SIX couples with a combined 350 years of happy marriage enjoyed a special anniversary celebration in Horndean.

On Trinity Sunday, June 16, at Holy Trinity Church Blendworth, six couples celebrated their diamond and golden weddings with a cake decorated with wedding flowers.

The five diamond anniversary couples celebrating 60 years were Joan and Michael Hicks, Carol and Ernie Monnery, Sheila and Michael Martin, June and Brian Wakeford and Avril and Bruce Pinkney, while Carol and Jeff Legg joined the celebration with their golden wedding, marking 50 years together.

Mike Williams, church warden at Holy Trinity Church, said: ‘We were delighted that we could all join in with these special anniversaries. Everyone is closely associated with the church and many are in the choir.

‘For our five diamond couples this was a repeat of the event from ten years ago when they celebrated their golden weddings with a photo!’