Regulars at the Ship and Bell, in London Road, will being raising money for Hannah’s Holiday Home Appeal on Sunday, August 28, from 1pm until 7pm.

The charity was set up in memory of Hannah Westbrook, who at the age of eight was diagnosed with Hodgkin’s disease and was treated at Southampton General Hospital.

Hannah underwent intense chemotherapy, radiotherapy, a stem cell treatment, but she sadly died at her home at the age of 10 on September 19, 2004.

Chef Josh Andrews and landlady Maria Arnett at the Ship and Bell.

Now the holiday homes created in her memory provide a space with indoor and outdoor heated pools, play areas, shops, cafes, and family entertainment.

Now Ship and Bell landlady Maria Arnett wants to raise as much money as possible by staging the beer festival at the historic Horndean hostelry, where attendees can enjoy live music, families with children can take advantage of a bouncy castle, and food will be served from 12pm until 7pm.

Maria said: ‘We really wanted to do something to support such a very worthwhile cause and this fits the bill perfectly.

‘Our customers have indicated that they will be right behind the event and if we can have a busy day we know we can make a significant financial contribution to the charity, which will be excellent.

‘We must thank all those who are going to contribute to the success of the day, including the bands -- Hard Case are on from 1pm-3pm, Boost Button will perform 3pm to 5pm and Retro Beats are on from 5pm to 7pm.’

‘Please do come along and have some fun and know that you are providing backing to a wonderful charity.’

The Fullers’ pub offer a range of beers, including London Pride, HSB, and Lakota.

Sunday roast meals will not be available on the day of the beer festival, with a full normal food menu in place.