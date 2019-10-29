Horndean volunteer ranger finds rare footage of otters with cubs on River Meon near Fareham

A FAMILY of otters have been caught on film on the River Meon near Fareham – proving the creatures are breeding in the county.

Thought to be locally extinct in Hampshire until a few years ago, the video of a mother otter and her two cubs in the river is further evidence of reductions in river pollution that is allowing the secretive mammals to thrive.

The River Meon Picture: Daniel Greenwood

The otter family was captured under the cover of darkness by a wildlife camera installed by the South Downs National Park Authority and monitored by volunteer ranger Dave Strutt.

Dave, who lives in Horndean, said: ‘We have a few of these wildlife cameras dotted around the Meon Valley and we sometimes see foxes, badgers, deer and hare.

‘To see an otter is incredibly rare – let alone a mum and her two cubs. After watching hours and hours of waving leaves and reeds, it was a delightful moment to see this otter family appear on the screen.

‘It’s a rare treat for any nature lover.’

After tottering on the brink of local extinction, otter populations have bounced back due to less river pollution – which was a historic issue caused by factors such as intensive agriculture.

The Meon Valley Partnership, which includes the SDNPA and other partners, has also worked with landowners to help restore river banks and generally improve the health of the river.

Elaina Whittaker-Slark, who works from the SDNPA’s base near Hambledon, and is lead ranger for the Western Downs, said: ‘The otter was once very widespread across Britain and was as much a part of the native fauna as badgers and hares.

‘The footage of a mother and her two cubs underlines the tremendous work that has been done over the past decade by landowners and the Partnership to improve the health of the River Meon.’

It is believed there are now three breeding otter females in the River Meon.

Elaina added: ‘Although a short clip, this video provides a fascinating insight into otter behaviour. We can see the mother checking her territory and the cubs following her.

‘There’s a very close bond between the cubs and the mother, who raises them without the male.’