The incident happened at Asda in Dock Road, Gosport where little seven-month-old Oscar needed a change.

His mum Julia Horton from Gosport has blasted the boy and girl – thought to be young teenagers – as ‘inconsiderate’.

Posting on social media, the 19-year-old said: ‘It was unacceptable to (do this) in the baby change in Gosport Asda.

Julia Horton, 19, with her seven-month-old son Oscar. Julia is horrified her friend looking after Oscar had to wait while two teenagers used the baby change facility in Asda Gosport for a sexual encounter. Picture: Google/Julia Horton

‘They refused to get out while my seven-month-old had a dirty nappy for half an hour.’

Julia’s friend, who did not want to be named, was looking after Oscar at the time and was stunned when the pair emerged looking embarrassed after a cleaner unlocked the door.

Julia told The News: ‘Thankfully, my son doesn't have any skin conditions or suffer from nappy rash, and he is okay.

Asda in Dock Road, Gosport. Picture: Google

‘But the teenagers were allowed to walk away. I'd like it if there was a way to have the baby change locked at all times, and then you can ask staff to unlock it to prevent it happening again.

‘I want to find out the people who were in there and to question them and have them possibly fined as it's not fair.’

Julia’s friend, a student, said she had tried to change Oscar at 1.30pm on Thursday but said the door was locked.

The Southampton-based 18-year-old added: ‘We waited for 10 minutes after arriving, then asked the customer service desk for the key to the disabled toilets instead, but they didn't have it.

‘I decided to go shopping and come back in hope it would be empty by the time we got back.

‘By that time, the toilet had been occupied for 20-25 minutes. We waited again and tried to open the door for the baby change but had no luck, so we went to customer service.

'Luckily, a member of staff said he'd try the door and knocked, but there was no response.

‘Finally, a cleaner provided the key, and they opened the door to find two teenagers in there.

‘The boy left first pretending to be on the phone, and the girl followed a few seconds later.’

She added: ‘From the way the teens looked when they left, I would say they were having sex because they seemed pretty scruffy and looked quite embarrassed as well.’

The teenager added she was ‘disgusted’ and the pair ‘didn't consider the fact people use these facilities’.

Customer services were told about the incident and organised staff to open the door, but neither Julia or her friend have made a complaint.

An Asda spokesman said: ‘Nothing was reported yesterday and no complaints had gone through that people were unable to use the toilets.’

But he added: ‘We would ask all customers to use the toilets in the right way.’

