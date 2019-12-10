Horror as 22-month-old boy stuck on train with his mum panicking on Fratton platform

A YOUNG boy was trapped on a train after carriage doors shut when his mother stepped off to scoop up her older son.

Danielle Bellinger put 22-month-old Freddie in his pushchair on board a train at Fratton station before stepping off to pick up his brother, two-year-old Charlie.

As she did so a whistle was blown and the doors shut and the London-bound train departed the platform.

Danielle, 23, from Fratton, said: ‘I was panicked and in a state of shock – I just didn’t expect it to happen.

‘I was literally halfway through getting my children on board when the train left. I still can’t believe what happened.’

Station staff quickly alerted the driver and guard on the South Western Railway train to ensure a member of staff was with Freddie until the train reached Havant where Danielle's mother, Sarah Bellinger, was there to collect the infant.

‘I was so relieved when I found out my mother had Freddie. We were both in tears,’ said Danielle.

Danielle had been travelling to Havant with her children to visit her mother.

Danielle and partner, James Blagdon, 26, have been left angered by the incident on the morning of December 2.

She said: ‘The staff on the platform were very apologetic and one mentioned about the strikes which could have been an issue.’

Factory worker James added: ‘I have made an official complaint to South Western Railway and I intend to take this as far as humanly possible.’

An email sent to James by South Western Railway apologised for ‘any anxiety and discomfort this incident may have caused’.

The rail firm said a guard was on the train at the time.

A spokesman said: ‘We were very sorry to hear about this incident which must have been distressing for everyone involved at the time.

‘All of our trains operate with a guard on board and there were station staff assisting the passenger on the platform at the time.

‘One of the members of staff who initially assisted the passenger and her children was on board the train with the child for the entire time, and stayed with them until they could be reunited with their family.

‘We will investigate what happened with our stations team to find out exactly what happened and how incidents like this can be avoided in future.’