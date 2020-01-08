Horse riders urges drivers to slow down in Hampshire to keep animals safe

A HORSE rider has urged drivers to slow down and consider their safety as well as that of horse riders when passing horses on the road.

Alice Lawrence, of Southwick, highlighted the risks of driving fast past horse riders on roads, and is calling for more advertisement of the measures that should be taken.

She said: ‘It’s really just down to individual drivers reducing their speed when they approach horses on the road. There are signs in place, but I feel that drivers pay little attention to them.’

Alice, 28, also spoke of how external factors, added to the speed of a passing car, could lead to an accident.

She explained: ‘It’s as much to do with external factors as the passing of the car. It could just depend on how the horse is feeling that day. A horses’ natural reaction is to run away from loud noises.

‘Drivers are putting themselves at risk just ask much as the horse rider when they ignore them and speed past. Think about the potential damage hitting a deer can do to your car - let alone a horse!

‘When I am out riding and five cars slow down in a row, I think: it’s a miracle! I always try to thank people if they slow their vehicle down for me.

When asked what more could be done to draw attention to horse riders, Alice said: ‘We need more signs, but most of all more advertisements outside of the equestrian community.’

READ MORE: Gang of scooter riders chase horse and rider down country lane near Fareham

Last year The News reported that horse riders in Funtley had been chased by scooter riders.