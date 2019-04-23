Hospitals to benefit from 2019 market

A HOST of good causes, including our city’s hospitals, are set to benefit from an Easter market that raked in more than £2,000.

Portsmouth Hospitals NHS Trust is just one of an array of initiatives set to receive donations from money raised as the Petersfield Giant Easter Charity Market returned on Saturday.

More than 70 traditional stalls set up shop at the family-run event, which was staged in the town’s Festival Hall, and has been held for more than 30 years.

Set to receive £930, Portsmouth Hospitals NHS Trust will be its main beneficiary, with other sums going to the Rosemary Foundation, Home Start Butser, the Royal Marsden Cancer Charity, East Petersfield Community Group, The Cat and Rabbit Rescue Centre and Petersfield Musical Festival.

Many stallholders at the market have been attending for more than a decade, including Ivy Watson and Derek and Sheila Smith.

Organisers thanked everyone for their support for 2019.