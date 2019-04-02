How did your MP vote in Brexit votes last night? 

THE Brexit deadlock continued last night as MPs again rejected all alternatives to the Prime Minister’s deal.

Parliament took control of the Brexit process for the second time in the space of a week yesterday.

Parliament voted on four alternative Brexit proposals last night. Picture: Jane Barlow/PA Wire

MPs voted on four alternative proposals to Theresa May’s withdrawal agreement, which has been rejected three times so far.

These include Tory Europhile Kenneth Clarke’s plan for a customs union arrangement with the EU, a demand for a second referendum, a Norway style Common Market 2.0 and cancelling Brexit if no deal is agreed by April 12.

The customs union proposal was defeated by just three votes, while the second referendum was defeated by 12 and Nick Boles Common Market 2.0 lost by 21 votes.

International Development Secretary Penny Mordaunt arrives in Downing Street, London, for a cabinet meeting. Picture: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire

Here is how all the MPs in our area voted on the proposals:

Portsmouth North

Penny Mordaunt, who is a member of Theresa May's cabinet, abstained on all four Brexit proposals last night.

Portsmouth South

Stephen Morgan voted for all four proposals in Parliament last night including a second referendum and cancelling Brexit if a deal isn't agreed by April 12.

Fareham

Former junior Brexit minister Suella Braverman voted against all four Brexit proposals put before Parliament last night.

Havant

Alan Mak voted against all of the Brexit proposals put before Parliament last night including a customs union and common market 2.0.

Meon Valley

The MP for Waterlooville and the Meon Valley, George Hollingbery voted against all four proposals to break the Brexit deadlock last night.

Gosport

Caroline Dinenage also voted against all four Brexit proposals put before Parliament last night including a second referendum.

Isle of Wight

Bob Steeley voted against all of the proposals put before Parliament last night.

What did the different proposals mean?

Customs union

If Britain was to agree a post-Brexit customs union with the EU it would mean applying the same tariffs to imported goods from the rest of the world as all the other European countries do.

Currently the EU has 69 trade agreements in place with countries across the world – so the UK would have to impose the same tariffs when trading with the likes of Canada and South Korea.

These tariffs would be negotiated by Brussels and Britain would then have to impose them, despite leaving the EU.

Common Market 2.0

Under this proposal the UK would have to remain in the single market – meaning the freedom of movement would continue despite leaving the EU, like Norway does despite not being a full member of the union.

Britain would also seek a temporary customs union with the EU under this plan. (See above for more on customs union).