How Droxford Scarecrow Festival is championing the village’s community spirit

The village of Droxford is championing its community spirit as residents flock to the Droxford Scarecrow Festival.

The event, which is taking place for the second time, is running from September 7 to 21 and boasts a wide array of community created scarecrows that’s seen the whole village work together to fill Droxford with the straw-based inhabitants.

Strange things are happening deep in the Meon Valley. Picture: Malcolm Wells (190911-7598)

The festival features scarecrows made by residents, schools and even a scarecrow made from car parts at a local garage.

One of the organisers of the event, Debbie Foster, said: ‘It makes people smile, everyone loves it’.

IN PICTURES: The (really) weird and wonderful creations at this year’s Droxford Scarecrow Festival

She praised the residents of Droxford for coming together and adopting the idea with such open arms, as she feels the festival has really brought the village together.

A Scarecrow Festival banner in The Square at Droxford on the A32. Picture: Malcolm Wells (190911-7584)

She added: ‘There are people going for walks in the evening when they wouldn’t normally be out, they’re looking at the scarecrows and stopping to chat to others too’.

Photos are encouraged and opportunities are aplenty as highlights include an escaped convict outside the village’s courthouse, Noah’s Ark by the church, whilst eagle-eyed visitors may also spot a Where’s Wally hiding in the village.

One new temporary resident that’s proved particularly popular with selfie-takers can be found on a bench in the village square.

‘His leg has slowly been getting fatter due to people sitting on his lap’ said organiser Debbie.

The scarecrow share no particular theme, as it was felt to be important that the people of Droxford show their creative side. ‘There’s no theme, we didn’t want to restrict people’, said Debbie.

Those fearful that the scarecrows might cause a fright, or be a sight for ‘straw eyes’ have nothing to worry about, as Debbie insists that ‘the designs aren’t supposed to be scary, just fun’.

The festival was started in 2017 to help raise funds to renovate the village’s cricket pavilion and saw around 130 scarecrows take to the village to excite and ‘a-meize’ residents and passers-by.

This year, the event is taking place to bring the community together, and with more and more scarecrows expected to be appearing up until the 21 September, organiser Debbie is hopeful that they can beat 2017’s record.