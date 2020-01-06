THE Christmas season has come and gone once again.

With the holidays over, residents across the Portsmouth area will have taken down their festive decorations and lights.

Many councils across the Portsmouth area offer a recycling service for Christmas trees

This includes of course Christmas trees – and if you opted for a real one in 2019 you will need to think about how to dispose of it.

Here’s how you can get rid of your tree now that the festive season is over:

Portsmouth City Council

Real trees should be cut up and put in your garden waste bin, or taken to the Port Solent Household Waste and Recycling Centre for composting.

Trees under six feet tall can be put out with your rubbish for two weeks after Christmas. Real trees can also be recycled at the Waterfront Garden Centre on Avenue de Caen between 2 January and 19 January.

Gosport Borough Council

Christmas trees will be collected between January 6 and January 17 inclusive. Please place your Christmas tree at the front of your property.

Fareham Borough Council

Fareham Borough Council say that they will collect your real Christmas tree with the garden waste when the service resumes.

Please leave it beside your bin - no need to chop it up or put it in the garden waste sack.

READ MORE: Christmas and New Year bin collection dates for festive season

Havant Borough Council

Following the festive period residents who have had a real Christmas trees can put them out for collection with garden waste - but they must be chopped down into chunks that are no more than 3 inches (76mm) in diameter.

Christmas trees can also be recycled at household recycling centres throughout the borough.

East Hampshire District Council

If you have a valid licence for our garden waste service, the council can collect your real Christmas tree.

Please remove from the pot and strip the tree of all decorations and tinsel.

Place the tree by your garden waste bin or sack on your first scheduled garden waste collection in January.

Large trees over five feet tall will need to be cut into smaller pieces to fit in the collection vehicle.

READ MORE: Christmas markets in Hampshire 2019 - including Portsmouth, Southampton and Winchester

Winchester City Council

Winchester City Council say that they can collect your real Christmas tree.

Residents are advised to remove it from the pot and strip the tree of all decorations and tinsel.

Place the tree by your garden waste sack on your collection day in the weeks

commencing 6 or 13 January 2020.

Large trees over five feet tall will need to be cut into smaller pieces

to enable them to fit in the collection vehicle.