How this Portsmouth charity wants you to help the homeless this winter

WHILE the weather may be scorching outside, a local charity is doing its bit to make sure the homeless stay warm this winter.

The Rucksack Project Portsmouth is appealing for the donation of rucksacks filled with items which can help people living on the streets through the colder months.

Organiser, Sammy Barcroft, said: ‘Food items, toiletries, warm clothing and dry socks all come in useful. For someone sleeping out in the cold a sleeping bag can be the difference between life and death.’

Sammy has said people can donate items of their own or purchase products from charity shops. Arrangements to donate rucksacks can be done via the charity’s Facebook page or through its donation days. The next event is taking place at Pompey in the Community, Anson Road on November 30 between 10am and 2pm.

Sammy said: ‘We collect in all the items and then pass them on to homeless charities such as the Society of St John, Salvation Army and Two Saints who then distribute them to those in need.’

In the last five years the charity have donated more than 10,000 rucksack packs and have targeted at least 1000 bags at the upcoming event.

‘This initiative provides a platform for people to give in a safe way and I would urge everyone to get behind it. After-all we are all only one life changing event away from becoming homeless,’ added Sammy.