How to get a refund for tickets to cancelled dead bodies exhibition in Portsmouth

AN exhibition of real human bodies will no longer be coming to Portsmouth in the flash, it has been announced.

It was due to arrive at the Royal Maritime Club in Queen Street today and spend the weekend in the city.

However the ‘Real Human Bodies Exhibition’ has had to cancel its visit to Portsmouth.

If you had a ticket for the show and wonder how you can get your money back, here’s what you need to know:

Can I get a refund?

Due to the exhibition cancelling its visit, customers who had purchased a ticket to attend will be entitled to a refund.

If you have a ticket you are advised to contact the website or company that you bought it from in order to get your money back.

Why has it been cancelled?

The ‘Real Human Bodies Exhibition’ has axed its visit to Portsmouth this weekend due to an issue over licensing.

It was announced yesterday that the event had been cancelled because they did not have the right licenses in place to hold an exhibition of this kind.

What would visitors have seen?

The exhibition would have included:

- conserved human bodies

- skeletons

- limb

- organs

- other elements of the human anatomy.

The organisers of the exhibition say that it is aimed at providing members of the public with a journey through the anatomy of the human body.