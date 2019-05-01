HUNDREDS of people are expected to try their hand at the many watersports Gosport has to offer, as a bi-annual festival returns to the town.

Gosport Marine Festival gives families the chance to have a go at sports like rowing and kayaking in a free and safe environment, making the most of what the harbour has to offer.

The 2017 Gosport Marine Festival in Haslar Marina. Picture: Ian Hargreaves (170623-1)

The festival will mostly take place in Haslar Marina, but extends to Cockle Pond and the green outside Trinity Church.

All you need to do is book an activity and turn up on the day – safety equipment will be provided.

Food stands, live entertainment and exhibitions will all be ashore for people to enjoy.

With activities on Cockle Pond already booked up, chairman of the festival’s organising committee, Mitch Youngman, is urging people to book sooner rather than later.

He said: ‘We’re delighted that all the activities at the Cockle Pond, for our younger enthusiasts, are already taken, and we’re operating a waiting list.

‘But for the teens in your life, and all the parents who fancy trying their hand at something new, we’ve got a few remaining opportunities – but make sure that you book today.

‘We’ve got 24 miles of coastline in Gosport, and the idea of the festival is showing people how they can make the most of it.’