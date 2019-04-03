Huge fire at Chichester tip to ‘burn for days’ 

A large fire broke out at a tip in Chichester overnight.

The blaze at the household waster recycling centre started yesterday and firefighters are warning that it will continue to burn ‘for a number of days’.

Six fire engines were called to the tip in Stane Street, Chichester, overnight and have now got the fire ‘under control’.

However the site is set to remain closed for the foreseeable future West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service have warned.

They tweeted this morning: ‘Crews are still on the scene of the fire at Stane Street, #Chichester. It is under control but is likely to burn for a number of days.

A fire broke out at a tip in Chichester last night. Picture: West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service/ Twitter

‘The site is closed to the public for the foreseeable future. We will continue to keep you updated.’

Residents were advised to keep their ‘doors and windows closed’ last night as firefighters battled the blaze at the Stane Street tip.

Firefighters used an aerial ladder platform to help battle the fire overnight and it is now under control.

