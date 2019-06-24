Huge jellyfish found washed up on Gosport beach

Have your say

A NUMBER of huge jellyfish were spotted after they washed up on a beach over the weekend.

The sea creatures were found on Stokes Bay Beach in Gosport by a pair of friends yesterday.

Huge jellyfish have washed up on Stokes Bay Beach in Gosport. Picture: Toby Beale

Toby Beale, 30, who lives in Southsea, has spoken of his shock at finding the giant jellyfish.

He said: ‘Certainly the biggest jellyfish I've seen.I was quite shocked, didn’t think we'd see jellyfish that big on our beaches, maybe the odd starfish, not a jellyfish.

‘We found a couple of them, huge.’

Toby discovered the enormous sea creatures while visiting the beach with his friend Jo Rosak, 31, from Lee-on-the-Solent, on Sunday.

He added: ‘We tried lifting it with a twig and the thing weighed a tonne.’

In pictures taken by Toby, he uses a foot with size 13 shoes as a reference to show how large the jellyfish that washed up on Stokes Bay Beach are.

Jellyfish can vastly range in size, with the smallest being just 0.5 millimetres and the largest – the lion's mane jellyfish, Cyanea capillata – can extended as far as 120 feet.