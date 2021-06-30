Huge search effort launch to finding topless missing pensioner in Portsmouth
A HUGE search has been taking place across Portsmouth in a bid to find a missing pensioner.
Emergency service teams were scrambled at 3.30am in a bid to find the missing person, who had last been seen in Eastney at 4.30pm yesterday wearing just shorts and slippers.
Volunteers from Hampshire Search and Rescue joined with police, the RNLI and coastguard teams from Portsmouth Hayling Island and Hill Head.
Drones and helicopters were also used, with searches focusing on the Southsea and Eastney areas of the city for almost four hours.
Efforts were stood down at about 7.15am, the UK Coastguard said, after the missing pensioner was found safe and well.
