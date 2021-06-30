Huge search effort launch to finding topless missing pensioner in Portsmouth

Emergency service teams were scrambled at 3.30am in a bid to find the missing person, who had last been seen in Eastney at 4.30pm yesterday wearing just shorts and slippers.

Volunteers from Hampshire Search and Rescue joined with police, the RNLI and coastguard teams from Portsmouth Hayling Island and Hill Head.

Drones and helicopters were also used, with searches focusing on the Southsea and Eastney areas of the city for almost four hours.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Coastguard teams pictured in Southsea during the search for the missing pensioner. PHoto: @MarcinJ_Photos/Twitter

Efforts were stood down at about 7.15am, the UK Coastguard said, after the missing pensioner was found safe and well.

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron

You can subscribe here for unlimited access to our online coverage, including Pompey, with 70 per cent fewer adverts for less than 20p a day.