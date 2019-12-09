Huge toy brick animals to go on display at Marwell Zoo - here's what to expect

Dozens of supersized toy brick sculptures of animals will be hosted at Marwell Zoo next year.

Up to 40 models of real-life creatures will be on display at the zoo from April 4, and will include a three-metre tarantula and towering two-metre spitting cobra.

SUPERSIZED! follows the success of the BRICKOSAURS! event this year, which included LEGO models of dinosaurs scattered throughout the park.

Sean Mannie, commercial director at Marwell Wildlife, said: ‘This year’s event will be more interactive, more immersive and even more colourful. Plus, there’ll be lots of fun and informative facts, making it educational too.

‘Our aim is to entertain, whilst also debunking prejudicial stereotypes, particularly given so many species become rare or under threat because they are misjudged and persecuted.

‘Guests will go through a minimising “machine” on arrival so they feel shrunk at the start of their journey and this will be emphasised by over-size props they can interact with.’

Other highlights will include the fearless honey badger and venomous blue-ringed octopus to the aptly named assassin bug, all creatures having been chosen for their colourful appearance in nature.

Guests will be able to play new games, build models, create toy brick graffiti and find out how expert model makers use tiny toy bricks to build the eyes of the huge creatures.

In May a new deep-sea themed area will be launched, followed by a new UV toy brick experience for the summer holidays.

The sculptures will be created by BRICKLIVE, with their professional builders set to spend an estimated 10,000 hours creating the event.

SUPERSIZED! will be included with general admission, and will last until September 3.